Lauren Spencer Smith Announces Global Headlining Tour

(Republic) Lauren Spencer Smith announces her global headlining Mirror Tour with 42 dates in North America, UK/Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The tour will kick off in Chicago on July 14th, the same that her debut full length album Mirror releases via Island Records/Republic Records. Special guests Blake Rose, Henry Moodie, and Geena Fontanella join the tour as support.

Presale tickets are available starting Monday, May 15th, with public on sale beginning Friday, May 19th. For access to presale tickets & VIP, sign up at tour.LaurenSpencerSmith.com to receive a presale code before tickets go on sale.

Lauren is elated to perform her debut album all over the world. In her own words, "I'm so excited to announce my first ever global tour and to see so many of the incredible fans that have been supporting my music live. I can't wait to be able to have one massive singalong of all of these new songs and am so thankful I get to share this music with everyone that has supported me on this journey."

Announced just last week, Mirror will feature 15 deeply moving, personal records that tell a story filled with autobiographical ups and downs. The title Mirror is personal and deliberate. She speaks on its meaning in the album trailer, viewable here, saying, "When I look in the mirror, I reflect on everything I've been through. All of the highs, all of the lows. The real, raw versions of myself." Songs from the album have already amassed over 1 billion streams. Released in 2023, "Best Friend Breakup" presents a song that resonates with almost anyone yet fills a creative void, while most recent single "Fantasy" confronts toxic relationships through a collaboration with GAYLE and Em Beihold. Having grown up in a small town without a music community, Smith considers her collaborators the friends she always longed for. The chemistry from their group chats comes alive in the single and video.

By the age of 19, Lauren had already created two hits, "Fingers Crossed" and "Flowers." The RIAA-certified platinum singles represent a rare voice in music. "I always tell people that the only reason I feel obligated to write is because I didn't have this song when I was sad. I feel like writing about it can help somebody else." Lauren Spencer Smith writes and sings from very personal places, but she does so in a way that is relatable to so many. While often sad, these songs include deep reflection, processing, and analysis. "I don't enjoy writing songs when I'm not over the situation," she offers. "I enjoy going to therapy and talking about it. Once I have both sides, and I can be unbiased about it, I can write the best song." After achieving over 1 billion global streams through resonant singles, Lauren Spencer Smith is eager to share more of herself. Her upcoming debut album, Mirror, promises depth, range, and narrative.

MIRROR TOUR DATES

North America

w/ special guests Blake Rose & Geena Fontanella

7/14/23 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

7/15/23 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

7/17/23 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

7/19/23 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

7/21/23 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

7/22/23 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7/25/23 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

7/28/23 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7/29/23 Orlando, FL - House of Blues

7/31/23 Austin, TX - Emo's

8/2/23 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

8/4/23 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

8/5/23 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

8/8/23 Los Angeles, CA - Fonda Theatre

8/11/23 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

8/12/23 San Francisco, CA - August Hall

8/14/23 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

8/15/23 Seattle, WA - The Showbox

8/17/23 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

UK & Europe

w/ special guests Henry Moodie & Geena Fontanella

9/6/23 Vienna, Austria - Flex

9/7/23 Warsaw, Poland - Palladium

9/9/23 Lollapalooza Berlin*

9/10/23 Hamburg, Germany - Docks

9/13/23 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

9/14/23 Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Arenan

9/17/23 Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Melkweg

9/20/23 Cologne, Germany - Kantine

9/21/23 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

9/23/23 Bern, Switzerland - Bierhubeli

9/24/23 Milan, Italy - Gate

9/26/23 Paris, France - Trabendo

9/28/23 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

9/29/23 Leeds, UK - Beckett Student's Union

10/1/23 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanisers

10/2/23 Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

10/4/23 Dublin, Ireland - Academy**

10/7/23 Bristol, UK - SWX

10/9/23 London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

*Lollapalooza is a festival; openers don't apply

**only opener Geena Fontanella

Australia & New Zealand

w/ special guests Blake Rose & Geena Fontanella

10/27/23 Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre

10/29/23 Sydney, Australia - Enmore

11/1/23 Brisbane, Australia - The Tivoli

11/4/23 Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

