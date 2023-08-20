Levi Riggs 'Back In The Battle' With New Single

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter, Levi Riggs, has released his latest single "Back In The Battle"! Debuted by Taste of Country, this track stands out as a contemporary anthem for individuals grappling with the intricacies of our present world.

Embracing a "seizing the reins" mentality, Riggs takes a firm position on persevering through challenging times. The song "Back in the Battle" resonates as a vibrant anthem that directly addresses the modern hurdles confronting our society. It not only confronts adversity head-on but also serves as a poignant reminder that giving up is never an option.

Featuring hard-hitting lyrics like "When times get tough, you gotta see it through and it all comes down to me and you," Riggs gives every listener a jolt of reality that no one is in this alone. "Back In The Battle" was produced by Noah Henson and is available now on all streaming platforms.

"There are a lot of people going facing some very difficult things in the world right now. Farmers across the country face rising fuel costs, soaring prices, and little relief in sight," shares Riggs. "There are folks who wonder where their next meal will come from and how they will support their families. It was important to record "Back In The Battle" to give people hope while giving them an internal jolt that giving up isn't an option. We have to keep our head in the game and we will get through the rough times we are in. If you are one of those people, I hope this song brings you hope!"

Levi continues to take 2023 by storm with constant momentum. He has signed with Oath Management in Nashville, working with producer and guitarist Noah Henson on fresh new material, and an endorsement from Taylor Guitars.

