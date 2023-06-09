Lewis Brice Enlists Brother Lee Brice For 'Product Of' Title Track

(TPR) Country-rocker Lewis Brice shares with the world the small town love he's a "Product Of" in title track to upcoming album. The single features his brother, multi-platinum selling Lee Brice, and is a nod to their parents and upbringing in South Carolina. This is the first collaboration between the brothers and is the second release from Lewis' first full-length album, Product Of, available July 28.

"'Product Of' is a song that really stems from the thought of Lee and mine's parents and the small town love they raised us with in Sumter, South Carolina," shared Lewis. "Having my brother jump on this song is so freakin' cool and a blessing. It makes sense for this to be the first collaboration between us, being about who and where we come from. What we're a Product Of."

"My brother Lewis is one of the most determined and hardworking people I know... he's worked his tail off crafting his songwriting skills and when I heard this one - 'Product Of'...man, this one really moved me; makes me wish I would have been in that room that day. I CANNOT WAIT for the world to hear this. Lewis...you're such a talent! What an honor to sing this song with you," added Lee.

Boy meets girl in a homeroom class

Starts thinking forever can't come too fast

Put some overtime money down

On a ring and a half acre piece of ground, yeah

Before you know it, they're painting the front room blue

Taking a little hell raiser to Sunday school

Thanking God everyday 'fore the sun comes up

For the small town love I'm a product of

