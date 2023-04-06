Liam Dutch Shares 'Freaky Dreams'

(Wonder PR) Liam Dutch returns with a brand new single called 'Freaky Dreams', his first music of 2023, following up last year's critically acclaimed 'Melancholy Junction' EP.

Setting an instant relaxed vibe, 'Freaky Dreams' takes the listener on a journey through Liam Dutch's mind The result is an epic and sweeping anthem that captivates the listener until the end. Dutch's trademark vocal is layered with authentic tones and is akin to classic songwriters of this generation such as Richard Ashcroft and Alex Turner.

Recorded in Graham Wann's (Bricolage, The Sexual Objects) studio in Shenzhen,China, 'Freaky Dreams' was mixed and mastered by Dutch's longtime collaborator, Ian Flynn.

On crafting the song, Liam said: "I had the title for quite a while but nothing concrete ever came of it. I think I had the chords and then the opening line came - I remember writing it up until the second chorus and it was clear to me then that I wanted the song to do something different - the next parts came shortly after that. Once I started the demo process, I knew I wanted piano. I did have a piano arrangement written but it was simple - I got a friend who's a pianist to come down and help out with that."

