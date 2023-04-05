Lifetime Share Trailer For TLC Forever Documentary

(Newhouse) Lifetime have shared a trailer for TLC Forever. The new 2-hour documentary will be simulcast on both the Lifetime and A&E networks on June 3rd at 8p/7c. Here is the synopsis:

TLC Forever chronicles the journey of the female group who led the way with their music, their message, and their style. For the first time, T-Boz and Chilli and other music industry colleagues detail their story and lives in how they broke boundaries, influenced an entire generation and survived against all odds. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, TLC consisted of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas. Having sold over 85 million records worldwide, the group enjoyed success, scoring nine top-ten hits and winning over 35 major awards including Video of the Year Award for "Waterfalls" Billboard Hot 100, including four number-one singles "Creep", "Waterfalls", "No Scrubs", and "Unpretty." Accolades include nine top-ten hits, four career Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five Soul Train Music Awards.

However the glow of success was accompanied by darkness, controversy and tragedy, as TLC balanced worldwide fame and massive notoriety against internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy, and illness. When Left Eye died tragically in 2002, the group faced not only immense pain and an uncertain future but also felt abandoned by the entertainment industry despite iconic achievements. Against all odds and through all the struggles, the group persevered with courage, love and unity, forging a new path to success, including launching a new tour slated for summer 2023.

