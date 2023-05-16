Lilac Kings Recruit Daisy Chamberlin For 'Sick Set Bro'

(Kontroll) Lilac Kings, the indie emo band known for their dynamic and introspective sound, has just released their latest single, "Sick Set Bro" featuring Daisy Chamberlin of I Met A Yeti. This new track draws inspiration from the struggles that bands and creatives face in the competitive nature of the music industry.

"'Sick Set Bro' is a song about the battles of the scene." Vocalist Dylan McBride explains, "Dealing with the ugly side of things from other bands or people that want to cut you down and see your journey end. And if you're in a band or even any creative community, you've definitely met these people."

He continues, "They hit you with the 'sick set bro' after you play your show, or say 'nice' things to you or about your art, then say negative things or help spread a rumor behind your back. The chorus shifts to more of a rallying cry with friends and other creatives who have faced similar issues as a result of this 'competitive' nature. "

In addition to their powerful lyrics, Lilac Kings have also included a sample of dialogue between Jean Luc Picard and Wesley Crusher of Star Trek. Dylan adds, "A bit which helped me through a lot of the feelings I've felt as a result of situations like these. 'The only person you're truly competing against, Wesley, is yourself. You have to measure your successes and your failures within. Not by anything that I or anyone else might think.'" The sample is a reminder to focus on personal growth and not let external factors hinder one's creative journey.

