Lola Young Asks What Is It About Me' With New Song

(Capitol) South London singer/songwriter Lola Young shares her brand new single, 'What Is It About Me' via Day One / Capitol Records ahead of her new project, My Mind Wanders and Something Leaves Completely.

"What Is It About Me" is the fourth single and most vulnerable offering from Lola's upcoming project. Throughout the single, she maintains a sense of desperation to find understanding in a relationship that is proving to be one-sided, a scenario that can be understood by many individuals. "What Is It About Me" is accompanied by a music video shot purely on VHS and multiple security cameras including a ring doorbell to compliment Lola's uncompromising aesthetic.

Lola's upcoming project, My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely set for release on May 26th is the beginning of a new era and sound for the 22-year-old artist. Stepping into a new light of expression, Lola explores new depths of her creativity whilst consistently drawing her authentic South London edge through the project. She effortlessly blends a range of passionate vocals that enhance the emotions she is exploring with her casual wit and frankness, offering a genuine insightful experience for fans.

When speaking about her upcoming project, Lola said, "It's my journey towards being a woman and figuring out who I am". My Mind Wanders And Sometimes Leaves Completely includes previous offerings, "Annabel's House", "Stream of Consciousness", and viral hit "Don't Hate Me". With the likes of Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Nicole & Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Madonna, and SZA jumping on the "Don't Hate Me" sound on TikTok ahead of its release, cementing Lola's global appeal. The structure of Lola's project is a thoughtful demonstration of her mental processes and reasoning through emotions she is faced with throughout her early adulthood.

Ahead of her forthcoming project release, Lola Young proves she is the new voice for London youth and is on her way to international stardom.

