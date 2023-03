Maisie Peters To Play New Single on The Tonight Show

Photo courtesy Elektra

(Elektra) Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has announced her new anthemic single "Lost The Breakup," arriving this Friday, March 31st. Maisie will celebrate the new release with a network television performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Friday.

Maisie has also announced plans for a 27-date North American headline tour visiting major markets coast to coast. Dubbed "The Good Witch Comes to North America," the tour kicks off on August 7th at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN, makes stops at iconic venues such as NY's Radio City Music Hall and LA's Hollywood Palladium, and concludes October 11th at Royale in Boston, MA. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 28th at 10:00AM local time, with public on sale beginning Friday, March 31st at 10:00AM local time (full itinerary below). Maisie is also set to perform at this summer's Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL and will be supporting select dates of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics tour in North America.

Last month, Maisie announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Good Witch, arriving via Gingerbread Man Records/Elektra on June 16. The Good Witch was introduced with vulnerable single "Body Better," which garnered praise from Rolling Stone, Consequence, Billboard and more. Written by Maisie, alongside Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Tellez (girl in red, AURORA), "Body Better" brims with more candor and vulnerability than ever before, showcasing the evolution of Maisie's acclaimed diary-style songwriting that's resonated with audiences worldwide.

The Good Witch is the official follow-up to Maisie's acclaimed debut, You Signed Up For This, and in many ways the older, wiser and scorned counterpart. Written in real time during her whirlwind 2022 touring schedule, The Good Witch serves as a time capsule for Maisie, enabling her to chronicle a period of time in which she was searching for balance between career highs and personal lows. Where You Signed Up For This was an observational, coming-of-age record, The Good Witch finds Maisie at her most introspective and self-reflective, drawing inspiration from the works of Joan Didion, J. M. Barrie, Greek mythology and Western movies; the record explores the complexities of romantic breakups, the preciousness of friendship and true value of self-worth.

Exhibiting a newfound confidence, sharper storytelling and greater artistic ambition, Maisie created The Good Witch across London, Suffolk, Stockholm, Bergen and LA, alongside Oscar GörresD (Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan), Two Inch Punch (Sam Smith, Jessie Ware), Matias Tellez (girl in red), Brad Ellis (Jorja Smith, Little Mix), Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, Tom Grennan) and Elvira Anderfjärd (Tove Lo, Katy Perry).

THE GOOD WITCH COMES TO NORTH AMERICA TOUR

*FESTIVAL

^ED SHEERAN TOUR SUPPORT

August 3-6, 2023 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL*

August 7, 2023 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

August 9, 2023 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

August 11, 2023 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

August 13, 2023 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

August 14, 2023 - History - Toronto, ON

August 15, 2023 - Corona Theatre - Montréal, QC

August 24, 2023 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

August 26, 2023 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA, US ^

August 28, 2023 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

August 30, 2023 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

August 31, 2023 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

September 2, 2023 - BC Place Stadium - Vancouver, BC, Canada ^

September 3, 2023 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC

September 5, 2023 - The Complex - Grand Room - Salt Lake City, UT

September 7, 2023 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

September 9, 2023 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV, US ^

September 10, 2023 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

September 12, 2023 - House of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

September 16, 2023 - Levi's® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA, US ^

September 18, 2023 - The Observatory OC - Santa Ana, CA

September 20, 2023 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

September 21, 2023 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

September 23, 2023 - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA, US ^

September 28, 2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

September 30, 2023 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA

October 3, 2023 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

October 4, 2023 - Emo's - Austin, TX

October 5, 2023 - House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX

October 7, 2023 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA

October 9, 2023 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

October 10, 2023 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

Related Stories

More Maisie Peters News