Mary Scholz Releases 'Talk To Me' Video

Video still

(Jensen) LA-based Americana-folk singer-songwriter Mary Scholz premieres the music video for her single "Talk to Me" on Americana Highways today. The song is from her latest full-length album, Begin Again, produced by Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Connor Oberst) and executive produced by KZZ Music. The song itself leans into the funk-pop Americana sound that defined the artist's chart-topping 2021 EP release, Lonesome, and it addresses the fragmented national discourse that has characterized American culture in recent years.

Scholz says, "'Talk to Me' is a percussive anthem led by driving piano. I wrote it for everyone who loves to belt out their frustrations in the car or work them out on the living room dance floor. We all know the feeling of trying to reach someone who is so set in their beliefs that they can't hold a conversation with you. They refuse to see the other side. It can be so maddening. But what's funny is how one of my angriest songs came out so bright and fun, so we wanted to match that feeling in the video. I teamed up with director Mariel Neto to envision this 90s telethon world filled with bold colors and interesting characters, each with their own way of addressing the silence on the other line."

This release follows the momentum generated by three recent releases of Scholz's: her 2021 EP Lonesome, which stayed in the Americana Music charts Top 100 for weeks; the Rusty Young tribute record My Friend, which features Scholz and debuted at #9 on the Billboard compilation chart (and remained in the top 10 for weeks); and then the release of her third album, Begin Again, which debuted in the top 200 of the AMA Radio charts.

Of her poetic, femme rock, Americana album Begin Again, Americana Highways said, "her songbird vocals add a dose of comfort and extend a hand of optimism to the darkness of grief." The Alternate Root called her "an artist making music that needs to be heard." Mattie Elliot said in her piece for Music Mecca, "No matter which of her various releases you listen to, you can be sure that Scholz and her music carry a message of love and self-empowerment." Americana UK says Scholz is "recommended for those who like their smooth sounding West Coast chanteuses" and Live Music News & Review said "Mary Scholz's vocals are quite pretty: creamy, smooth and lush... her musical style harkens back to 70s artists like James Taylor and Joni Mitchell." She was featured in Guitar Girl Magazine, Enigma Online, and many others highlighting her latest album.

Scholz's EP Lonesome was also highly praised. Vents Magazine, which co-promoted the video's premiere, said, "'Lonesome' is a track where you will immediately fall in love with its twangy blues and moving rhythm and the lyrics Scholz delivers in her unmistakable voice." The hosts of Ditty TV's The Curve: The Best of Today's Americana debuted Scholz's "Lonesome" video in a featured segment and in April 2022, Ditty TV featured Scholz's hit song "Dig In" alongside tracks from mxmtoon, Foxfeather, and more.

Scholz has been touring across the U.S. with multiple showcases at SXSW and recent shows in Los Angeles and Ventura, where the Ventura Country Reporter likened her to "a folk explorer with spacey roots and wings; Scholz has plugged into spatial elements that one might describe as eerie or dreamy. Earthy, but with the feeling of the stars."

