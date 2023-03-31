.

Megan Knight 'Dancing in the Mirror' In New Video

03-31-2023

Megan Knight Single art
Single art

(Publicity Nation) Country-pop singer-songwriter Megan Knight releases a new single and music video for "Dancing in the Mirror." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms along with the music video.

Megan has always written with the intention of healing people through her writing. Knight shares, "This song was written with the intention to empower. This song inspires people to step into the life they've always wanted and to fully unconditionally love themselves. I encourage my listeners to be dream chasers; to be the pilots of their lives driving head-on into their wildest goals. I hope this song brings people joy, inspiration, motivation, and comfort."

Megan knows how to differentiate herself in a way that keeps the listener engaged. Her voice is almost soothing as she confidently sings and dances to the lyrics. The lyrics make the song feel relatable and raw as she discusses her insecurities. The message of dispelling fear and doubt with a positive self-image remains prevalent throughout the song, adding a layer of transparency.

Knight's free-spirited single simultaneously inspires and makes you want to jam: "Dancing in the mirror, loving what I see/Ain't gonna let no nothin,' get the best of me/Takin' back the power that I gave away, takin' back what's mine today," embody Megan's message of true positivity and radiance throughout the single and music video.

