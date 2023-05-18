Metro Boomin Curating Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack

(Republic) GRAMMY Award-nominated diamond-certified superstar producer Metro Boomin has certified his legacy in the comic and film universe as it is announced he will serve as the Executive Producer of the upcoming Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture coming on June 2, 2023.

Curating a tracklist of signature Metro Boomin produced records but also recruiting additional artists, Metro has assembled a cast of musical superheroes for the upcoming soundtrack.

The soundtrack marks Metro's first foray into film soundtracks although his love of film and comic superheroes has long been on display. Of the collaboration, Spring Aspers, President of Music, Sony Pictures said "The concept for the next installment of Miles' story demanded a contemporary and culturally significant musical collaborator. Metro Boomin was clearly the perfect cultural voice to sculpt the musical environment to support this amazing next chapter."

Dana Sano, EVP Film & TV Republic Records, commented: "Metro Boomin is a true visionary who continues to raise the bar. For the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, Metro curated and delivered with fierce passion and integrity. Republic is thrilled and honored to be reteaming with the filmmakers and our amazing partners at Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group".

A preview of one of the upcoming tracks can be heard in a Hyundai Motor and Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse animated TV commercial that was released earlier this week.

Fans got their first glimpse of the soundtrack displayed on billboards throughout the desert on the way to Coachella where Metro Boomin delivered one of the festival's most talked-about and star-studded sets.

Continuing a tradition of blockbuster soundtracks for the Spider-Verse, the record follows on the heels of 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack from & Inspired by the Motion Picture). It notably bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200 and reached double-platinum status as the year's biggest soundtrack album and has gone on to exceed 10 BILLION streams and is now certified 2x platinum. Not to mention, it spawned Post Malone's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)" [with Swae Lee], which reached 18x-platinum diamond status as "the most-certified single of all time!" Watch the movie trailer below:

