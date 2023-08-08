Morgan Myles Debuts With 'Vertigo'

(Jensen) KZZ Music/Blue Elan Records is pleased to release the debut single, "Vertigo," from singer-songwriter Morgan Myles. "Vertigo" is a stormy country song showcasing Myles' knack for melody and powerhouse vocals.

This is Myles first release since her Grand Ole Opry debut earlier this year and since signing with KZZ Music/Blue Elan Records on what she's proud to call "the most artist-friendly deal she's ever seen." "Vertigo" kicks off a run of fresh new material building to a new LP.

Over a driving groove of switch-blade snares and wild-west guitars, Myles tells the tale of love like a cyclone, her voice swirling through images of dust storms, calloused hands, and a desert rose, all building tension towards the inevitable: love that knocks you "face down on the floor." When the chorus arrives it's like the engine of a freight train, powerful, controlled, and driven by Myles' voice.

While steeped in something classic, the song is also distinctly modern - but not in that pop-radio sort of way. This is distinctly country music - steady drums, driving bass, a bright acoustic guitar surrounded by deep ominous electric guitars with an understated story of their own. Still, the production shimmers and grooves in a mood that's distinctly of the moment. Myles here relies on her storytelling and her time spent studying the greats to craft a timeless tune that only she can sing - and sing it, yes she does.

"Morgan is country, and she always has been," says Camila Cabello, "but she's always been her own unique, versatile expression of country. People love her because she's authentic, she's vulnerable."

With a string of singles lined up for the coming months, this is Myles' opening foray, a showcase of songcraft, melody, storytelling, and restraint - doing exactly what she needs to deliver the kind of country tune that burrows deep into the beat of your day.

"Vertigo" is out everywhere August 8th via KZZ Music/Blue Elan Records. Don't miss it.

