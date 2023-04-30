Mya Byrne Celebrates New Album With 'Devil In My Ear' Video

(Missing Piece) Mya Byrne releases her anticipated new album Rhinestone Tomboy today. Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, this is the first official release on Kill Rock Stars Nashville, the new imprint of the legendary indie rock label. Along with the album release, Byrne shares the music video for her latest single "Devil In My Ear," which features an all-trans cast and was directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg in Brooklyn, NY.
"I'm so proud of this video, which features my friend and collaborator Paisley Fields," says Byrne. "Dylan directed and conceived it with me and my partner, Swan Real. We thought, what if the devil is actually just someone backed into a corner, who is actually a reflection of yourself? Someone in a state of fear and unease who unknowingly lets darkness take over? When you walk into a room and nothing seems right and everything is chaos all around you except for that one voice you hear?" She continues, "Mashing up Sergio Leone with David Lynch in a very noir style sounded like a blast to me! It was a seriously eerie shoot, complete with dogs howling across a graveyard as we climbed around an abandoned railroad car."
Mya Byrne is at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. As an out and proud queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music, she is every bit the outsider the genre was built upon. Rhinestone Tomboy is a 12-song journey into redemption and a masterclass at world building, as Byrne gives life to stories of joy and challenge. The album has already received widespread acclaim from press including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Under The Radar, BrooklynVegan, The Advocate, No Depression, PRIDE, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean and more.
