Naira Marley Returns With 'Body'

05-10-2023

(The Orchard) Naira Marley returns with brand new single and his first release of the year the aptly titled track "Body." Produced by long-time collaborator Niphkeys, last week Naira teased a clip of the track to his Instagram receiving a staggering 1.5 million views. The sun soaked new single also marks the celebration of Naira's birthday.

Last year Marley released his debut album God's Timing's the Best which included hit singles like "Coming," "O'Dun" and "First Time In America"; singles that continued to solidify his reputation as both the pioneer of Afro/Hip-Hop and a prominent voice of the streets. Known for his tireless work ethic, Marley recently joined forces with Nigerian producer Rexxie for the huge viral anthem "Abracadabra" in addition to the later released remix featuring Wikzid.

2022 saw Naira close the year with a stream of high profile bangers including "Girls Just Wanna Have Funds" and the BackRoad Gee-featuring single "Vawulence", as well as a feature verse alongside Skepta on Wizkid's track Wow.

