Nate Husser Releases 'Lemons' Video

(Juggernaut Sound) Today, critically acclaimed Los Angeles-based rap phenom Nate Husser unveils a new single and music video entitled "Lemons" via +1 Records/Exceleration Music.

On the track, bass-y piano surrounds glitchy 808s as he locks into an upbeat flow. His dynamic cadence zips through the haze towards a warning on the hook, "I'ma let a hater see me when I know it hurts, but you could f*** around and I might put you in a song." The accompanying visual effortlessly projects this emotion on-screen as it simultaneously spotlights Nate's charismatic and enigmatic presence front-and-center.

It also lands in the wake of "Did It B4." It has just begun to gain traction at streaming platforms, generating 100k-plus streams and counting. Hunnypot proclaimed, "The hook is exceedingly catchy, and the verses have the listener bouncing through the song from beginning to end. Check this one out. It's Hunnypot Approved."

However, everything just sets the stage for more music to come from Nate Husser.

Husser has generated tens of millions of streams across acclaimed projects such as Adult Supervision [2021] and, most recently, All Time High [2022]. The latter saw him flex on "Dwayne Carter Flow," piling up 3.7 million Spotify streams and counting. Of the LP, Complex proclaimed, "Husser's never afraid to put in the work and let listeners know," and Exclaim! attested, "On All Time High, Husser is at the height of his powers as a performer, fervently delivering bar after bar with an enthralling level of charisma, perfectly matching every instrumental present here." Lyrical Lemonade applauded, "It's Nate that undeniably sets and maintains the project's hype all the way through: indicative of his own unique flair."

At the same time, he continues to amplify his presence. A basketball fanatic and skilled street baller, he has hit the court multiple times in the famous Baron Davis's annual Black Santa Basketball Game. He's even hosted his own charity basketball game back home in Little Burgundy Montreal-as chronicled by Complex Canada. Additionally, he has earned sponsorships with the likes of Puma and more.

All of this momentum has positioned him for an international breakthrough in 2023. Get ready for more to come from Nate!

You've never heard anyone like him B4!

