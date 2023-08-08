Nina Lee Releasing Damn These Voices EP This Friday

(mfh) Indie R&B/soul singer/songwriter Nina Lee is releasing Damn These Voices, a seven-track digital EP on Friday, August 11. The set includes "Go Baby Go," heard on the soundtrack for Heart of Stone, the Gal Gadot action feature that starts streaming on Netflix the same day. Gadot, one of the film's producers, stars as secret agent Rachel Stone in the film directed by Tom Harper (Peaky Blinders, Wild Rose) with Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt co-starring. Lee's contribution is a rousing uptempo track that was co-written and produced by AG (a/k/a Adrianne E. Gonzalez). Lee and AG also collaborated on "River," the track recently heard on the season finale of ABC's Grey's Anatomy and included on Damn These Voices.

Damn These Voices also includes "For the Bitches," which was heard in The Lake, Julian Doucet's series on Amazon Prime. Lee's collaborators on that track were Ethan Mentzer and Todd Wright. Mentzer also worked with Lee on the collection's "Beautiful Mess." Damn These Voices is rounded out by "Stars Are Falling," "Badass Woman," and the title track.

Nina Lee has been pursuing a career in music since early childhood. Growing up on Manhattan's Upper West Side, she took inspiration from her father's guitar playing and songwriting abilities. Enamored by the music of Dido, Melissa Etheridge, Jewel and other noted female artists of the era, she made her singing debut at New York's Hunter College at the age of seven. She also fell under the spell of classic jazz and blues singers like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Etta James, Sam Cooke, Otis Redding. She attended Professional Children's School and thereafter studied classical and jazz at Mannes School of Music, part of The New School's College of Performing Arts. Her education continued at NYU's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music. Lee says, "I like to look back at artists who paved the path for me to make my music, not only old school stuff, but also more contemporary artists who have that old school vibe, like Amy Winehouse, Joss Stone, Adele, Duffy, Corinne Bailey Rae and Nora Jones. I was never drawn to the 'Disney teen pop' kind of thing. Singing was my safe haven, my 'superpower,' whenever I needed strength to draw on."

Nina Lee was the overall Grand Prize Winner of the 2022 W.A.M. Awards (We Are the Music Makers, honoring independent artists), where her song "Changing Lanes" also won for Best R&B/Soul Song. In 2020, Lee won the W.A.M. Award for Best Social Justice Song with "Lift Up," and that same year she won the 2020 Independent Music Award for her EP, Live At Rockwood, which included "Freedom," a powerful protest song calling for school safety, gun awareness and social responsibility in the wake of the tragic Parkland school shootings.

Indie-spoonful.com called Nina Lee "the voice for this age" and described her as "a fierce, free spirit with a vibrant persona that translates beautifully in her music and message."

Damn These Voices tracklisting

Go Baby Go (a)

Damn These Voices (a)

Stars Are Falling (a)

River (a)

For the Bitches (b)

Beautiful Mess (c)

Badass Woman (d)

Written by Nina Lee and AG; Produced by AG

Written by Nina Lee, Ethan Mentzer and Todd Wright; Produced by Ethan Mentzer and Todd Wright

Written by Nina Lee and Ethan Mentzer; Produced by Ethan Mentzer

Written by Nina Lee, Devvon Terrell and Leven Jeans; Produced by Devvon Terrell

