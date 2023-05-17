Olive Amun Recruits Sk8 For New Track 'LA'

Single art

(Atlantic) Rising Australian-born and LA-based alt-pop musician Olive Amun has teamed up with Sk8 on new song, "LA," available on all DSPs. Olive Amun kicks off a new chapter in his life with the aptly titled single "LA" [feat. SK8]. A snappy and sunny guitar riff zooms through glitchy beat-craft and handclaps as he admits, "Nothing's the same, but I can't seem to change."

"I wrote 'LA' after feeling fed up with my situation back home. I just packed my bags and left it all behind. If you feel stuck - whether it's a bad relationship or life problems you can't get out of, this one's for you." Olive Amun

Half Greek and half Maori (an indigenous tribe from New Zealand), Olive grew up in the small beach town of Mornington Peninsula about an hour away from Melbourne. Under the influence of Mac Miller, King Cruel, Tyler, the Creator, and Mac Demarco, he pushed himself to make a song a day. He cooked up beats of his own and rapped over them before eventually learning guitar, bass, and keys. By the age of seventeen, he often rode the train into Melbourne on the weekends and performed at open mics.

As the world slipped into lockdown, Amun gained global traction with "Blues." After surpassing 1 million plays on Soundcloud, it amassed over 2.7 million Spotify streams. It paved the way for his independent Don't Leave Yet EP. Of the latter, WONDERLAND. raved, "the results are impressive," and Earmilk proclaimed Olive Amun is "already a veteran of pop songwriting, understanding every little facet that makes a song unskippable." He maintained his momentum with tracks such as "Sell My Soul" and "Deadweight," which posted up 1.1 million Spotify streams.

Olive Amun refracts the ups and downs of 21st century life through a kaleidoscope of hip-hop, alternative, and pop never content to remain at rest. After amassing millions of streams and earning acclaim, he asserts himself as an identifiable and intimate storyteller on a series of 2023 singles and much more to come.

