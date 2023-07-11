Oliver Wood Trio Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Tour poster

(Calabro) Oliver Wood Trio has announced a seven date tour in September. The Nashville-based singer/songwriter, whose primary band The Wood Brothers released an acclaimed new album Heart Is The Hero in April and have been touring extensively across the U.S. throughout the year, will reassemble his own trio featuring bassist Ted Pecchio and drummer/keyboardist Jano Rix for festival appearances at Shoe Fest in Manteno, IL and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in Bristol, TN, as well as, a series of headline performances in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Virginia, highlighted by Terminal West in Atlanta, the city where Wood began his career as an aspiring young musician in his twenties. These shows mark the first tour for the Oliver Wood Trio since January of this year.

With downtime during the pandemic in 2020, Oliver Wood wrote and recorded his debut solo album entitled Always Smilin'. Released the following year in May 2021, the 11-song collection built a bridge between his past and present through a wide-range of musical collaborations.

Guests included mentor and co-writer Chris Long (with whom he co-founded King Johnson, the roots-rock band that dominated Atlanta's music scene around the turn of the millennium) to percussionist Jano Rix (Oliver's partner in The Wood Brothers).

Blues heroine Susan Tedeschi, Hiss Golden Messenger's Phil Cook, Medeski Martin & Wood's John Medeski, Tedeschi Trucks Band's Tyler Greenwell, Nashville staple Phil Madeira, and singer/songwriter Carsie Blanton also made appearances. Songs like "Fine Line," "Roots" and "Molasses" shine a spotlight on Wood's sharp songwriting, savvy guitar chops, and one-of-a-kind voice, evoking the swagger of a Saturday evening picking party one moment and the solemnity of a Sunday morning gospel service the next.

Tickets for the Oliver Wood Trio's September shows go on-sale this Friday, July 14, 10am local time.

Tour Dates

9/1 - Manteno, IL - Shoe Fest

9/3 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Whitewater

9/5 - Decatur, AL - Princess Theatre *

9/6 - Murfreesboro, TN - Hop Springs *

9/7 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

9/8 - Bristol, TN - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

9/9 - Millboro, VA - The Little Cheerful *

w/ support, JP Ruggieri

Related Stories

More Oliver Wood Trio News