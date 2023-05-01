Pap Chanel Delivers 'Left Right' Video

(TTB) Pap Chanel is back with her latest music video release for "LEFT RIGHT" today via 4th & Broadway/1865/Def Jam Recordings. The music video, directed Yung Chang, vividly displays celebrations of H.B.C.U. culture with a backdrop of marching bands and majorettes as the most popular in class, Pap Chanel exudes confident verses & high-packed energy. Pap, in her latest visual, rallies in jubilation as she paves the road for her highly anticipated new project PAPTIVITIES, out May 12.

The call-to-action, the party-enticing track "LEFT RIGHT" is now met with a larger-than-life visual to match as Pap Chanel showcases her Pretty & Paid principles and effortless swagger. Given the natural, irresistible base-booming beat aided by a cheer-like chant, Pap brings the world to her school of thought in literal form. "LEFT RIGHT" was released earlier this year and received a heavy dose of praise. The track was coined one of the best Hip Hop releases via XXL as Billboard stated, "If you want to be pretty and paid, take a page out of Pap Chanel's book. Luckily, the budding Atlanta rapper is handing out free game on her latest offering, "Left, Right." The track carries a militant theme, as Pap Chanel lets it be known that she's keeping everyone in line" via the publications R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks column of the week.

After releasing a string of smash singles, her most recent project, Pretty & Paid 2.0 (2020), and today's music video release of "LEFT RIGHT," listeners will want to stay tuned for more news on #PAPTIVITIES!

