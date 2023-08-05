Parker Barrow Release 'Count Your Dollars' Video

Single art

(Milestone) Blues-infused Southern rock band Parker Barrow - led by Megan Kane (vocals) and Dylan Turner (drums) - release the official music video for "Count Your Dollars," today. The track marks the lead single from their forthcoming debut 10-track album, Jukebox Gypsies, due August 11.

"Count Your Dollars" (released June 14) is an old-school, Southern rock hit waiting to be played at full-volume with your windows down. The band's lively new music video is filled with scenes of high-stakes gambling, wild fashion choices and total rocking out.

Supported by their badass band, Manning Feldner (guitar), Alex Bender (guitar) and Michael Beckhart (bassist), while Manning brings the Southern soul and Alex brings the classic rock 'n' roll - Parker Barrow is a full-throttle crew and a force to be reckoned with.

Jukebox Gypsies is a collection of songs that tells the couple's story over the last four years. From their chance encounter to living out of an RV while touring and everything in between, the record touches on the highs and lows of life on the road, with each song reflecting their feelings and emotions during these times and how they managed to find the sweet spot in the chaos of it all. With the sounds of Southern rock and soulful blues coursing through their veins, the couple spearheads a brand of music unmistakably and distinctively their own.

Built on an instant connection, the band's name pulls inspiration from the notorious partners in crime, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow; Kane and Turner wanted to channel the iconic energy of a dynamic duo into their music, but rather than on the run from the law, they're on the run towards their rock 'n' roll dreams. "Something about it just felt right," the couple shares. "We believe that from the start it was exactly what each of us had always dreamed of."

When talking about the overall inspiration behind the tracks and their songwriting process, Turner explains: "We both draw inspiration from many different places, but one that we both draw from is each other. We grew up in different places and experienced life in very different ways but have allowed each other to see the other side of the coin. Perspective is a crazy thing and we've been able to open each other's eyes to things we may never have perceived if we hadn't met each other at the time we did."

JUKEBOX GYPSIES TRACKLISTING:

"Peace, Love, Rock N' Rollin'"

"Count Your Dollars"

"Back to Birmingham"

"Throwin' Stones"

"Partners In Crime"

"Good Times Gone Away"

"Long Black Train"

"Desire"

"Sunshine Of Your Love" (Cream Cover)

"Where The Bluebird Goes"

