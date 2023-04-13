Paul Simon Announces New Release 'Seven Psalms

(Nasty Little Man) Paul Simon, who has consistently crafted some of the most influential and enduring work in the history of music, has announced the release of his highly anticipated musical work, Seven Psalms. Intended to be listened to as one continuous piece, the 33-minute, seven-movement composition transcends the concept of the "album" and will be released in its entirety on vinyl, CD and across digital platforms on May 19.

Recorded entirely on acoustic instruments, and predominantly performed by Paul, Seven Psalms showcases Simon's craft at its finest and most captivating, simply with his voice and guitar.

A stunning, intricately layered work, it's a record which establishes an engaging and meditative, almost hymnal soundscape, with Paul's lyrics providing the gravitational center for constellations of sound woven from guitar strings and other acoustic instrumentation - including choral elements from the highly-regarded British vocal ensemble VOCES8, and a beautiful vocal appearance by Edie Brickell.

True to the origin of psalms as hymns meant to be sung rather than spoken, Seven Psalms reaches back to the very genesis of folk music: King David's Psalms. The result is a quietly moving musical experience which uncovers a wealth of subtle details with every repeated listen. A step apart from anything Paul Simon has released before, Seven Psalms defies categorization.

The record's tone is complemented by its artwork, which features a close-up extract of "Two Owls" by the celebrated landscape artist Thomas Moran.

Produced by Paul Simon and Kyle Crusham, Seven Psalms is a single suite of music comprised of the following seven interlinked movements:

1. The Lord

2. Love Is Like A Braid

3. My Professional Opinion

4. Your Forgiveness

5. Trail of Volcanoes

6. The Sacred Harp

7. Wait

Seven Psalms will be released in its entirety May 19th on vinyl LP, CD and across digital platforms via Owl Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Get a glimpse into Paul's inspiration and process in finding Seven Psalms below:

