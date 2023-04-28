Peach PRC Delivers 'Manic Dream Pixie' EP

(Republic) After building up anticipation worldwide, breakthrough Australian singer and songwriter Peach PRC presents her anxiously awaited new EP, Manic Dream Pixie, out now via Republic Records.
The six-track body of work illuminates the scope of Peach PRC's punchy, poignant, and unapologetically pink vision. The lead single, "Kinda Famous" produced by Konstantin Kersting (Tones & I "Dance Monkey"), rides a dance-floor ready hyper pop beat infused with a fun nostalgia of early aughts hits. The pensive "Loved You Before" hinges on a downright dynamic vocal, while "Dear Inner Child" might just be her most introspective composition yet. Her vocals barely crack a whisper as she exhales, "I was only trying my best," on a heartfelt and honest letter to the little girl who preceded Peach PRC....
She paved the way for the EP with "F U Goodbye." Right out of the gate, it racked up 1.3 million Spotify streams, while NPR praised it as "shimmery." Manic Dream Pixie also boasts "Perfect For You" which notably pays tribute to Paris Hilton's gold-certified 2006 smash "Stars Are Blind." Prior to the song's release, Peach PRC shared a taste of "Perfect For You" on TikTok, and Paris proceeded to duet with her .
TRACKLISTING
Kinda Famous
Perfect for You
F U Goodbye
Loved You Before
Favourite Person
Dear Inner Child
