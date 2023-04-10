Rae Sremmurd Deliver First New Album In Five Years

Cover art

(Interscope) Rae Sremmurd rolls out their long-awaited fourth studio album SREMM 4 LIFE, which features the duo's explosive new single "Tanisha (Pump That)." The Mississippi-bred brothers will celebrate their first album in five years by performing on the Coachella stage for the first time since 2016 and heading to Europe for The Twelve Carat Tour alongside Post Malone.

Eclectic and multi-layered, Sremm4Life's 14 tracks are as different as they are addictive. The stunning opener, "Origami," produced by Mike Will Made It, is off-kilter and mysterious, while "Flaunt It/Cheap" is a rapid-fire club banger that deftly incorporates '90s house sounds. And then there's "Royal Flush" featuring Young Thug - a looming smash hit with a trumpet sample that is destined to soundtrack parties around the world.

Other highlights include "Tanisha (Pump That)," which is a vibe unto itself. "Like Tanisha, doin' it for the people, nobody do it like she do, everything tight and see-through," Slim Jxmmi raps over hypnotic beats and scratching effects. Swae Lee then joins in, singing: "Let's not go back and forth, she's what I need. Throwing it back and forth, let me speak." With its infectious percussion and a salacious chorus, this tune is peak Rae Sremmurd.

And fans of the rap icons would expect nothing less. The duo's first two albums, 2015's SremmLife and the following year's SremmLife 2, were each certified Platinum, and the latter spawned the group's first No. 1 hit, the Gucci Mane-assisted "Black Beatles" which is now 7x platinum. SR3MM, from 2018, was groundbreaking in its own way, a triple-disc effort that saw each brother get his own LP's worth of space to work solo, before tying them back together. It featured 3x platinum selling single "Powerglide" and platinum selling single "Guatemala". The album also included guest appearances by Juicy J, Travis Scott, Future, Pharrell, The Weeknd among others.

Recently, Rae Sremmurd performed at this year's NFL Pro Bowl with their entire 7-minute set televised across ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD. Fans will be able to catch the hitmakers on the Coachella stage this April for the first time in 7 years, followed by a run of European dates alongside Post Malone. Needless to say, Sremm4Life launches an exciting new chapter for the dynamic duo.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

April 25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

April 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

April 28 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Antwerpen

April 30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

May 1 - Koln, Germany - LANXESS Arena

May 4 - London, UK - The 02 Arena

May 6 - London, UK - The 02 Arena

May 7 - London, UK - The 02 Arena

May 13 - Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Hydro

May 14 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena, NEC

May 16 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

May 17 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

May 19 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

