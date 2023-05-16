.

Revival Season Share New Single 'Chop'

05-16-2023

Revival Season Single art
Single art

() Revival Season - comprised of rapper BEZ and Jonah Swilley, a founding member of Mattiel and also known for his production work with Moonwalks and Night Beats - today share "Chop", their latest single for Heavenly Recordings.

Claustrophobic as hell and crunching down in all the right places, "Chop" is a close-quarters, rapid fire hip-hop track from the Atlanta based duo. Talking about the track they said: "This one came together naturally, and gives you a look into future lyrical and production themes coming from us The video happened the same way, just us walking through downtown Nashville making people uncomfortable."

Revival Season released their debut single, "Iron Warrior" for Heavenly in the summer of 2021 and most recently shared their Outernational mixtape to coincide with this year's SXSW Festival. Assembled by Raf Rundell (O.M. Days, The 2 Bears), the 28-minute piece was a dub-infused fusion of riffs, rhymes and beats, equal parts King Tubby Prince Paul.

