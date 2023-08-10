Rhinestoned 'Livin' The Low Life' With New Video

(CLS) Rhinestoned may just be the greatest band you've never heard of ... Until now. Imagine one of Australian country music's most unique voices, joined by her lifelong music-obsessed husband, wrapped up by a show stopping lead guitarist. Kirsty Lee Akers, Dan Ebbels and Jesse Anderson are Rhinestoned.

After building a strong presence and following online with their 90's country sound and sex appeal, Rhinestoned are now releasing their ﬁrst single, Livin' The Low Life. Hitting the airwaves and all digital music platforms on July 21st, the track is described by Akers as a musician's anthem, and a song most of us can relate to right now with the rising cost of living.

Written with Phil Barton and Bruce Wallace during the pandemic and covid lockdowns when musicians had lost all of their income, the song tells the story of just scraping by each week but being optimistic, knowing the only way is up when you're Livin' The Low Life.

"We wrote this song at a time when it was hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel. A lot of artists and musicians are used to surviving on bare minimum, not knowing when our next pay day is going to come in, so for me it wasn't as hard to try and stay optimistic knowing that when you're at the bottom, the only way is up". Kirsty

"We all grew up listening to 90's country, and you can hear that inﬂuence on this track. The production is organic and real and has room to breathe. I can't wait to play this one live". Dan

"When I ﬁrst heard this song the day Kirsty, Phil and Bruce wrote it, it was immediately my favourite song of hers. It was totally diﬀerent to anything she had ever written before, and really showcased her talents as a songwriter and producer. When we took it into the studio to record, it was such a badass band driven track, and we made the decision without hesitation that this would be our debut single". Jesse

Livin' The Low Life was produced by Kirsty and Dan and their long time band member, Paul Bain. This track is hard core country music and could easily be at home on a Brothers Osbourne album or be the soundtrack for a bank robbery and car chase movie scene. There's no doubt that the track going to blow the cobwebs out of any speaker when it is played live on stage.

There is a reason everyone is talking about the 'new kids' on the block. You can see for yourself during their ﬁrst festival performance on September 30th at the Cowgirls Gathering in Kilkivan, QLD.

