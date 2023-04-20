Rita Ora Recruits Fatboy Slim For 'Praising You'

(Permanent Press) Rita Ora announces her third album You & I (out July 14th via BMG) and releases new single "Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)." Rita has co-written every track on album, making You & I her most diaristic project yet. Working with executive producer Oak Felder (Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Alicia Keys, Usher), Rita has created a high-spirited record about what it feels like to fall beautifully, instinctually in love all while set to tracks destined for the dance floor.

"This album really means a lot to me," Rita says. "It's like my diary of the last few years, it's my sound and it just feels so true to me and who I am today."

Alongside the announcement of You & I, the follow-up to her critically acclaimed sophomore pop smash Phoenix, Rita also releases new single "Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)" - a rework of the '90s chart-topping, Grammy-nominated hit "Praise You," which sampled Camille Yarbrough's "Take Yo' Praise." Taking the original's classic piano riff and feel-good chorus, "Praising You" introduces Rita's version of the story and bursts into a surefire EDM summer anthem.

"To not only get Norman's stamp of approval, but to actually collaborate with him and pay homage to such a massive song from my childhood was truly a surreal experience," Rita says. "I think this record means something different for everyone, but from my perspective, it's about praising your loved ones and really celebrating those relationships. I'm incredibly honoured that we get to breathe new life into the song and re-introduce it to a whole new generation."

Speaking of the rework, Norman says, "From a chance meeting late one night in the Naughty Corner at Glastonbury a friendship and collaboration grew that on paper may look unlikely. Yet here it is, and it has a life of its own!"

The accompanying video, directed by Academy Award winner Taika Waititi, sees Rita audition with a group of dancers for the role of their dreams and features a cameo from Fatboy Slim. With a nod to the Spike Jonze-directed "Praise You" video, Rita leads the troupe through their haphazard routine, slowly winning over the judges in what turns into a massive Studio 54-esque number complete with glamorous outfit changes and stellar choreography. In an exclusive partnership with Meta, it is available to view on Facebook and Instagram today and will be available on all platforms including YouTube from April 28th.

"Praising You" follows the release of "You Only Love Me," which has racked up nearly 40 million global streams to date. The song was lauded by Billboard as "a finely crafted ode to complicated romance" where Rita proves to be "an expert in the type of sleekly-designed, electro-tinged pop on display," and PAPER, who declared the "deeply catchy" single is "Rita at her best."

"You Only Love Me" was also Rita's first release since inking a partnership with BMG, which will see her own all her future master recordings and enjoy artistic control in a way that she hasn't had previously.

Prior to releasing "You Only Love Me," it was announced that Rita will join Brandy in the Disney+ original film Descendants: The Rise of Red. She's also set to star alongside Robert De Niro and Jamie Foxx in the upcoming film Tin Soldier.

YOU & I TRACKLIST:

1. Don't Think Twice

2. You Only Love Me

3. Praising You (feat. Fatboy Slim)

4. Unfeel It

5. Waiting For You

6. You and I

7. That Girl

8. Shape Of Me

9. Look At Me Now

10. Girl In The Mirror

11. Notting Hill

12. I Don't Wanna Be Your Friend

