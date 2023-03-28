Rob Grant Releases 'Poetry Of Wind And Waves'

(Interscope) Rob Grant releases his new single, 'Poetry Of Wind And Waves', out today via Decca Records. It is the second single to be taken from his upcoming debut album, Lost At Sea, following the release of his debut single 'Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon' which was released last month. Lost At Sea is out on Friday 9th June.

The new single was produced by Luke Howard and Jack Antonoff and is released ahead of World Piano Day which will take place on Wednesday 29th March. Speaking about 'Poetry Of Wind And Waves', Rob Grant said: "The 'Poetry Of Wind and Waves' is a song about the rhythm of the ocean... and the hypnotic beauty of the waves as they rise and fall. When I composed this piece I was in the studio in LA, playing a beautiful concert grand. The studio was intimate and dark with soft ambient light. I imagined myself alone on a beach with a gentle wind blowing and the sound of the waves whispering around me. I had the great pleasure of working with two brilliant producers on this song - Luke Howard and Jack Antonoff. I hope you love this music as much as I do. Let it wash over you like the waves and bring peace to your soul."

Grant, who is the father of international icon Lana Del Rey, has enlisted a range of talent to contribute to the making of his debut album, Lost At Sea. Features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes.

Now signed to Decca Records, Rob Grant is set to embark on his next venture as he delves into his newfound career in music. Decca Records boasts an array of world class piano-based artists, including Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jeff Goldblum and, with its rich tradition of recording piano music from all musical genres, it is the natural home for Rob Grant's individual artistry.

