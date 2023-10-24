Robin Ruddy Announces Album Release Event for Healing Happens

(B! Noticed) Accomplished multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Robin Ruddy has announced a release event on October 30, 2023, at the Commodore Grille in Nashville at 7:30 pm to celebrate her poignant new album, Healing Happens, a project that reflects on her journey from grief to healing following the death of her husband of 35 years. Healing Happens will be available for download and streaming on all digital music platforms and released nationally to Americana stations on Oct 31, 2023, in honor of his birthday.

Robin hopes that this music can help others process their grief in a way that was previously inaccessible to them. She hopes someone finds comfort and solidarity in knowing that they are not alone and that healing can and does happen with time.

Larry was Robin's biggest fan and supporter who selflessly held down the fort and kept everything running in their multiple businesses, while Robin toured and traveled to 26 countries with Rod Stewart for two and a half years playing pedal steel, banjo, dobro and guitar. When her husband lost a courageous battle with cancer during the pandemic in 2021, Robin had to find a way to process her grief. For months after his death, she was unable to function, numbed by profound sadness coupled with being confronted with the massive responsibility and details of all the unfinished and ongoing projects and businesses that were left behind. She didn't know what to do. So, she did what songwriters do. She picked up her guitar and the songs started coming, one after the other, as if they were being downloaded from heaven. As if she and her husband were still communicating through the music. Before she knew it, these songs became her roadmap from grief to healing, and over time, has evolved into a complete album. This music helped her see light shining through the darkness.

What others are saying about this project:

"This is a work of art," stated Stephen Wrench, Founder and CEO of Musik and Film.

Tony Arata, writer of "The Dance" noted, "From the title that contains the line, 'after a while, there might be a smile,' the entire theme conveys how it is not as if someone flicks on a light switch, but more like how the days just gradually get longer in the spring. I truly loved 'The Joy of Coming Home,' 'You're Gone' and 'Monster in the Closet.' It is a masterful body of work, my friend."

Singer/Songwriter and Bluegrass artist, Pam Gadd shared, "What I thought I would find desperately sad, instead I found healing, hopeful, memorable and a joyful celebration. What a wonderful gift to the world! Thank you, Robin!"

Healing Happens Tracklist:

1. "Healing Light"

2. "The Joy of Coming Home"

3. "You're Finally Home"

4. "You're Gone

5. "Angels of Love"

6. "Every Little Thing"

7. "Carry On"

8. "Drinking For Two"

9. "Everything's Changed"

10. "Monster in the Closet"

11. "Have a Good Life"

12. "99 Boxcars"

13. "I'm Gonna Be Fine"

14. "Healing Happens"

Healing Happens was recorded at Parlor Productions in Nashville, Tennessee. All songs were written and produced by Robin Ruddy. Others who worked on the project were Tracking Engineers Skyler Taylor, Lawson White, and Robin Ruddy. Assistant Engineer, Ethan Greek and Mixing Engineer, Lawson White. Mastering was done by Steve Creech. Studio musicians included Tim Buppert and Lawson White (drums), Don Barrett (bass), Sarah Wilfong (fiddle), Chris "Freight Train" Floyd (harmonica) and Robin Ruddy (guitars, banjo, pedal steel, lap steel, dobro, synth and vocals).

Album cover art was created by Jess Peoples and graphic design is credited to Denise Fussell. Healing Happens is lovingly dedicated to Larry Sheridan.

