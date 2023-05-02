Ryan Beatty Announces North American Tour Dates

(Elektra) LA-based singer/songwriter Ryan Beatty has announced the "California In Every Color" tour, a limited run of North American headline shows beginning this fall. The five-date run marks the artist's first return to the stage in over four years, kicking off September 13 in San Francisco and hitting major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City, and Toronto. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 3 at 10am local time, with general onsale beginning Friday, May 5 at 10am local time. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit www.ryanbeatty.com.

Last Friday, Beatty unveiled his long-awaited third studio album, Calico. The record arrived alongside a visual accompaniment directed by revered Belgian artist Peter De Potter. Calico is available now via Elektra US/Atlantic Records UK.

Co-produced by Ryan and Ethan Gruska, Ryan shares the endless nuances of his interior life across the album's nine seamless tracks, quietly exploring the tension between protecting our hearts and longing for connection that can only come from true vulnerability. The album was heralded by first single, "Ribbons," a sublimely wistful piece rooted in Gruska's delicate piano work alongside strings, celestial synth, and hypnotic steel guitar melodies, courtesy of Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. The song is laced with lovingly rendered images of lonesome sunrises and California freeways. "What I love about 'Ribbons' is that the music says so much on its own," Ryan points out. "Especially in the last minute, it feels like finally exhaling after holding something in for so long."

Focus single "Bruises Off The Peach" overflows with lush harmonies, underpinning an exceptional vocal performance from the Californian artist. The dreamlike and gently haunting "Hunter" - from which the album takes its title - marked a significant breakthrough for Ryan in accessing the unfettered openness that infuses all of Calico. Conveyed with poetic specificity and stunning directness, the album explores a vast expanse of lyrical forms, each presented in Beatty's stark and softly emotive vocals.

Recorded at the historic Valentine Recording Studios and Rick Rubin's Shangri-La, Ryan with an impressive line-up of musicians, including guitarist Dylan Day (Jenny Lewis, Laura Veirs), drummer Matt Chamberlain (Lorde, Brandi Carlile), saxophonist Sam Gendel (Sylvan Esso, Perfume Genius), string arranger Rob Moose (FKA twigs, Laura Marling), and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, who contributed additional production and instrumentation. Mixed by Shawn Everett (The War on Drugs, HAIM), Calico moves further into the free-form yet gracefully sculpted sound Ryan explored on 2020's Dreaming of David.

