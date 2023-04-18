Sam Austins Delivers 'Oatmeal Pancakes' Video

(Atlantic) Sam Austins unveils new single "Oatmeal Pancakes". The masterfully R&B-tinged, incredibly vulnerable slow-burn received a coveted radio premiere via LA's KCRW, and is the latest offering from Austins' forthcoming EP, Boy Toy, due out May 26 via Atlantic Records.
Of today's deeply personal release, "Oatmeal Pancakes," Austins shares: "'Oatmeal Pancakes' is a very special song to me on the 'Boy Toy' EP. It's an ode to someone with whom I shared a classic night of emotional intimacy.
"It was a little blip of connection that, at the time, I needed. The moment was both fleeting and unforgettable. I remember spending time with her in a beach house, outside of LA, drinking red wine and listening to classic 90s records for hours into the morning.
"I actually almost called this song 'New D'Angelo.' The morning after, she had made a special breakfast for me. It's my new favorite meal, caramelized bananas on top of oatmeal pancakes."
Directed by Austins and Manfid Duran, fans can watch the accompanying official visual below:
