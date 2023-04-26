Sara Bareilles Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary Of 'Brave' With Brave Gowns Collection For Childrens Hospitals

(Epic) Sara Bareilles proudly announces The Sara Bareilles Brave Gowns Collection, made possible by Brave Gowns, a California based company started by Summer Germann, who lost her own younger brother to cancer.
The collection includes a line of colorful hospital gowns for children that offer a refreshing alternative to traditional patient wardrobe. With four vibrant designs to choose from, supporters can gift these gowns to children in hospitals across the United States or contribute a donation of any amount.
Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of her breakthrough smash "Brave," the collection speaks to the song's message. Sara commented: "Over the years, I have seen healthcare communities adopt 'Brave' as an anthem- weaving my song into all kinds of stories of patients and their families as they face different challenges and continue to meet each moment with resilience and grace. I am so inspired by the very difficult work being done on the front lines by our health care facilitators and hospital staff and ESPECIALLY by the young patients in hospitals all over the country showing up every single day, even when it's hard, with bravery and strength. This collection is meant to remind them all HOW BIG THEIR BRAVE IS and how much we love them!"
Gift a Brave Gown here
