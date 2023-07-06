Sarah Jane Scouten Shares Live 'Wilder When I Was With You' Video

Single art

(BHM) Canadian folk/country artist Sarah Jane Scouten shares a brand new, live video of her nostalgia-soaked, gentle "Wilder When I Was With You" in collaboration with Circa 16 Sound Recording filmed in Dumfries, Scotland. Under a smoky haze and glowing, hanging lights, Scouten delivers a special live performance of her latest track, available to watch here. This July, Scouten will perform live around The Yukon and Vancouver, BC.

On the special location and her collaborators, Scouten says of this new video, "We filmed this video upstairs at The Stove on Dumfries High Street. We didn't know what to expect but they had done a full set with a smoke machine!" Over the last few years, Scouten relocated to Scotland to study herbal medicine and has been embraced by the local music scene. Scouten continues, "I feel lucky the music scene in this part of Scotland has adopted me as their own. On the left is Robbie Caswell-Jones, a really talented guitarist from North Wales and good friend. Together, we do the Gillian Welch-Dave Rawlings thing around the U.K. and it's a blast."

The original version of the sweet, wistful track and visualizer recalls a simpler time of growing up, young love and carefree summers. It captures the joy and freedom of growing up and getting in trouble. Co-written with Samantha Parton of The BeGood Tanyas, who also grew up on the West Coast of Canada, the track took shape after a short voice memo Parton sent Scouten of the hook. "She sent me a little voice memo with the warbling hook, 'Whoa, I was wilder when I was with you' and I just filled in the rest," recalls Scouten.

The track paints a picture of Scouten's own laid-back summer nights, driving in old cars and sitting in rowboats under the stars. Scouten continues, "Where I grew up, we used to ride around in rattly old cars during the summer on Bowen Island, in the back of pick up trucks or Jeeps with no doors. We used to take rowboats off the beach at night just to watch the phosphorescence in the August sea waters trail behind the boat and around the oars. The song contains a series of memories tied together by two made up young characters falling in love."

Related Stories

More Sarah Jane Scouten News