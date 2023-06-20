Seaforth 'Get The Girl' With New Single

(Checked Label Services) Fresh from appearances at the 50th CMA Fest in Nashville, comes an exciting new release from Australian born, Nashville based country music sensation Seaforth. 'Get The Girl' (co-written with Rocky Block and Jordan Dozzi) once again features a strong, catchy hook heavy tone, staying true to Seaforth's signature modern melodic sound.

'Get The Girl' blends country, pop and '80's elements. It was born from personal experiences with a twist on love. This self-produced track marks this popular duo's first independent release post Sony Nashville, a milestone in their journey.

"We've already achieved 400M+ streams globally and we are excited to continue building on this as a freshly independent act. We look forward to more releases this year leading up to our debut album".

Tom Jordan and Mitch Thompson are excited about their future. After an amicable parting of ways with Sony Nashville, which saw the move from their hometown of Sydney to Nashville in 2017, being signed, receiving multiple gold records and sharing the stage with major US country artists, festival appearances, international touring and most recently a headline US tour, the duo are now pumped to be commencing a new journey as independent artists.

"We're more excited and driven than ever with this new chapter of independence. So much has happened in six years since we moved to Nashville at 23. Sony were great to us and supported us in tough times, but naturally our ambitions have grown/developed over time. We've never wanted to fit a mould, our goal has always been to create the best music possible, as we believe that's what matters most to people."

Australian audiences were rewarded with Seaforth's first national tour in 2022, commencing with massive crowds at the Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast to headlining shows in Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Newcastle, and Sydney.

"Last year's headline 'About Time Tour' through Australia was surreal. We usually come home to see family and relax, but to finally play shows felt amazing. We played to some of the best crowds we've ever play for. There's no place like home and we can't wait to come back again, potentially even later this year, but we're still putting it together. Exciting times for the fellas".

This new release has added to Seaforth's growing catalogue of original songs that mix a melodic sound with modern organic production combined with storytelling elements of classic country. Expect more releases from this hit making duo in 2023 in the leadup to the release of their debut album.

Upcoming Shows

Friday 7th July

Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Cavendish, Canada

Thursday 10th August

Boots and Hearts Festival

Oro-medonte, Canada

Friday 11th August

Voices of America Country Music Fest

Butler County OH, USA

Wednesday 16th August

Jenks Club

Point Pleasant Beach NJ, USA

Saturday 19th August

Lasso 2023

Montreal, Canada

