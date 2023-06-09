Seth Alexander Shares New Single 'Love On The Rocks'

(Music City) Nashville-based, singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Seth Alexander (Platform EightyNine Music) is celebrating the release of his new single "Love On The Rocks."
Penned with co-writers Elmer Knable and Allen Pommer, and produced by Alexander, the track is the second in Alexander's 2023 waterfall series of releases and is available now via all digital retail outlets and streaming platforms.
The Bob Seger-esque opener sets the lonely mood paving the way for whining electric guitars that carry the weight of juxtaposed, metaphorical lyrics as an emotional musical relay of the "Love On The Rocks" sentiment. Bass drum beats signify the broken-hearted, high and low storyline that pours out the cold reality of a drowning relationship and killing the pain, shot by shot, one memory at a time.
POURING BOURBON OVER ICE
NO GLASS TALL ENOUGH TO SATISFY
THE TASTE OF YOUR LIES HAS ME DYING INSIDE
AND SOME DAYS IT'S HARD TO SURVIVE
AND FROM THE BOTTOM TO THE TOP
ONCE I START, I JUST WON'T STOP
KILLING BOTTLES SHOT BY SHOT
LOVE ON THE ROCKS
"The storyline canvases the recollections of a relationship, the good and the bad, and emotions of a breakup," said Seth Alexander. "I worked hard to convey the sadness and hopelessness of the final realization in my vocal performance and we incorporated a number of metaphors to 'killing the pain."
The corresponding "Love On The Rocks" music video was shot in Music City locations, including
Smoker Abby's and the Analog (at Hutton Hotel) in Nashville, TN. The vintage-style flick will be available
in mid-June.
