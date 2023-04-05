Southerland Releasing New EP This Month

(Evolution) Southerland, the seemingly made for country duo comprised of Matt Chase and Chris Rogers, is slated to release their anticipated six song self-titled EP on April 21st.
The previously unreleased "Three Minutes" and "Ain't For Me" that harken back to the days of early Dierks or a rookie Jason Aldean in stature and promise are the two new tracks on the EP. Packaged together with their four most recent singles "Down The Road," "Underpaid and Overserved," "Ice Cold Country Music" and "World Without You," the EP is a complete picture that showcases both their songwriting depth and performance range. Quite simply - it hits like good country music should. A genuine fit in today's radio world while being built around the same solid framework that's held up decades of country music's best, Southerland is a long hauler that's only getting started.
"This EP is a long time coming," says Southerland. "Since our last collective release we have been working really hard in the writers room and in the studio to capture the magic of who Southerland is and wants to be. We can't wait for fans to hear it. It's one we can truly hang our hat on."
Track Listing
Down The Road - Matt Chase, Chris Rogers, Jim Beavers, Derek George
Underpaid and Overserved - Matt Chase, Chris Rogers, Greg Bates, Jeff Middleton
Ice Cold Country Music - Matt Chase, Chris Rogers, Greg Bates, Jeff Middleton
World Without You - Matt Chase, Chris Rogers, Jessi Alexander
3 Minutes - Matt Chase, Chris Rogers, Greg Bates, Marv Green
Ain't For Me - Matt Chase, Chris Rogers, Dylan Altman
The duo, who sees themselves as the blue collar, hard working person's band, has been on the road this year playing sold out shows all over the country with Frank Foster and continue their touring in May in Arkansas.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
May 20 - Mosquito Festival - McCrory, AR June 9 - CMA Music Fest - Hard Rock Stage - Nashville, TN
June 10 - 63rd Annual Poultry Festival The Walmart AMP - Little Rock, AR
June 29 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN
June 30 - Mandan Rodeo Days - Mandan, ND
July 1 - Killdeer 100th Celebration - Killdeer, ND
July 3 - Florence Fireworks Celebration - Florence, SD
September 7 - The Clayton Opera House - Clayton, NY
September 16 - Jones von Drehle Vineyards - Thurmond, NC
