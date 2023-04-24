(The Oriel Company) Live Nation Urban announces what promises to be one of the biggest R&B tours of 2023-Summer Block Party Presents: Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill. This extensive North American jaunt will be headlined by Charlotte, NC multi platinum quartet Jodeci and joined by legendary R&B vocal trio SWV and R&B group Dru Hill.
Fittingly, it kicks off with a homecoming for the headliners at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on July 28, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on September 8.
Artist presale goes live on Tuesday, April 25 at 10am local time, while a Live Nation presale follows Thursday, April 27 at 10am local time. All presales end Thursday, April 27th at 10:00pm local time and general on-sale begins Friday April 28 at 10am local time.
With a catalog of generational smashes and instantly recognizable R&B hits, Jodeci, SWV & Dru Hill remain renowned for unforgettable live shows. This run will undoubtedly only continue that legacy.
Stay tuned for more from Live Nation Urban soon.
TOUR DATES
7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
7/29 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
7/30 Greensboro, NC White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
8/4 Brooklyn, NY Coney Island Amphitheater
8/5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
8/6 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center
8/10 Detroit, MI Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
8/11 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theater
8/13 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
8/15 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/18 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
8/19 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8/20 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater
8/24 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center
8/26 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
8/27 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
8/31 Denver, CO BellCo Theater
9/2 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
9/3 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/7 Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
9/8 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion
