Tanner Adell Releases 'Throw It Back' Video

05-19-2023

Tanner Adell Video still
Video still

(Columbia) Emerging Nashville-based singer/songwriter Tanner Adell is back with the visual for her latest single "Throw It Back" which skillfully blends elements of country and pop with influences of R&B.

The official video shot in Florida shows Tanner at sea, bait and hooking her catch - then throwing it back. The genre-bending singer in lighthearted fashion uses today's release to paint a fun and vivid picture of moving on, playfully singing "if you don't like the fish you catch, throw it back!"

More recently, Tanner released the girl power anthem and choreography heavy music video "FU-150". With every release comes a new side of Tanner that backs up her immutable range and versatility as a singer and performer.

