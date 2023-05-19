Tanner Adell Releases 'Throw It Back' Video

(Columbia) Emerging Nashville-based singer/songwriter Tanner Adell is back with the visual for her latest single "Throw It Back" which skillfully blends elements of country and pop with influences of R&B.
The official video shot in Florida shows Tanner at sea, bait and hooking her catch - then throwing it back. The genre-bending singer in lighthearted fashion uses today's release to paint a fun and vivid picture of moving on, playfully singing "if you don't like the fish you catch, throw it back!"
More recently, Tanner released the girl power anthem and choreography heavy music video "FU-150". With every release comes a new side of Tanner that backs up her immutable range and versatility as a singer and performer.
Corey Taylor Not Expecting To Get Rock Hall Induction- Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized And Postpones Concert- Blur Return- Def Leppard- more
Foo Fighters Share New Song 'Under You' And Announce Streaming Event- Ghost Share Cover Of Iron Maiden Classic- more
GMA Goes Behind the Scenes at Garth Brooks' Las Vegas Residency- Chase Rice Pays Tribute to His Late Father With 'For A Day'- more
Hozier Announces New Album 'Unreal Unearth'- $uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour- more
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Duff McKagan - This is the Song
Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer
Ghost Stream New Covers EP 'Phantomime'
Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Live Album
Queen Revisit 1986 Magic Tour On The Greatest Live
Yes Stream New Album 'Mirror To The Sky'
U.D.O. Announce New Album 'Touchdown'
Dethklok Release 'The Dethalbum (Expanded Edition)'
Steve Ramone Shares 'Jump On It' Video As Album Arrives