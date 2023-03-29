Teenage Disaster Delivers 'It's Alive' Video

Cover art

() Cutting-edge artist-producer Teenage Disaster has unleashed his latest single, "IT'S ALIVE!". The angsty and ominous track is joined by an official video that includes animations created and illustrated by Teenage Disaster himself .

"IT'S ALIVE!" arrives shortly after "Victim," which was described by NUANCE Magazine as "a new shade of his compelling emo-rap sound." Earlier this year came the release of "Haylo," which earned praise from Analogue Trash for its "hard-hitting emotional impact... The song and accompanying video tap into something raw and primal, a buzzsaw sound that feels part hyperpop, part Atari Teenage Riot."

The chain of new releases follow in the dark footsteps of Teenage Disaster's Atlantic Records label debut project, CREEP, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Highlights include such provocative singles as "Doubt," "RELOAD (feat. Afourteen)," "Mask (feat. BLCKK)," "Chop Chop," and "Takes 2 To Kill Me."

