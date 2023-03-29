Teenage Disaster Delivers 'It's Alive' Video

() Cutting-edge artist-producer Teenage Disaster has unleashed his latest single, "IT'S ALIVE!". The angsty and ominous track is joined by an official video that includes animations created and illustrated by Teenage Disaster himself .
"IT'S ALIVE!" arrives shortly after "Victim," which was described by NUANCE Magazine as "a new shade of his compelling emo-rap sound." Earlier this year came the release of "Haylo," which earned praise from Analogue Trash for its "hard-hitting emotional impact... The song and accompanying video tap into something raw and primal, a buzzsaw sound that feels part hyperpop, part Atari Teenage Riot."
The chain of new releases follow in the dark footsteps of Teenage Disaster's Atlantic Records label debut project, CREEP, available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Highlights include such provocative singles as "Doubt," "RELOAD (feat. Afourteen)," "Mask (feat. BLCKK)," "Chop Chop," and "Takes 2 To Kill Me."
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement- Metallica Preview '72 Seasons' Ahead of Video Release- more
David Lee Roth Has Friends In Low Places- Smashing Pumpkins Tour- Former Iron Maiden Vocalist Suffers Heart Attack- more
Staind And Godsmack Announce Coheadlining Tour- Eric Clapton Announces North American Tour- Candlebox Announce Farewell Tour- more
RockPile: Cold Stares, Eyelids, Dust Bowl Faeries and Juniper
Caught In The Act: Larkin Poe Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: More Arizona Spring Concerts
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
Former Iron Maiden Frontman To Have Triple Heart Bypass Surgery
David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics In Las Vegas
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks To Host 58th Academy of Country Music Awards
The Hold Steady Releasing Oral History Book For 20th Anniversary
Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels of Operation Ivy Reunite With Bad Optix
The Who Stream Live At Wembley Performance Of 'Eminence Front'
Brit Floyd Announce 50 Years of Dark Side North American Tour
AC/DC, Ozzy, Metallica, Iron Maiden Tease PowerTrip Festival Announcement