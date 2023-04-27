The Comancheros Pay Tribute to Legend George Jones

(Publicity Nation) The Comancheros pay homage to legendary country singer George Jones with their new single "The Day George Jones Died," released on the 10-year anniversary of his death, April 26th, 2023.

In the bridge of the song, lead vocalist Tanner Jones sings, "Some say that the King is gone/But give me one more song," as a plea to bring George Jones back, something we all wish could happen.

"We were driving back from a gig and I got to thinking about my old Chevy truck. And there was this particular memory that stood out that day George Jones passed away. When I heard he'd passed I just got in my Chevy and drove. The truck's old radio didn't have many channels and only had one 6x9 speaker in the dash. But out off Highway 61, there was this spot called Spring Lake, where "Classic Country AM 1360" came in really clear. So that's where I went. And as soon as the static cleared up all you could hear was pure George Jones on repeat all day long. I just sat out there and cried. The song wrote itself in about 15 minutes. Just a true story about that day. And a bittersweet memory. Thank you, George. To honor him on the tenth anniversary of his passing, we are releasing this song." - Jon Green, bass player

Touring and performing nonstop since 2015, The Comancheros (Tanner Jones - lead vocal and guitar, Jon "Deere" Green - bass, and Michael "Bobcat" Cook - drums) have stormed the stage with Randy Rogers, The Cadillac Three, Drake White, The Steel Woods, Alabama, Whiskey Myers, Blackberry Smoke, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. With endless energy and a distinct sound, the three-piece band's catalog spans six years, two albums, and even highly-esteemed covers of some of their favorites. Living the rambling man lifestyle and following where the wind blows have sharpened their spurs and inspired the band to create a sound that exemplifies what it means to be a modern-day cowboy: heavy and western. The three have become regulars on the infamous Whiskey Jam stage, and truly bring rock n' roll to the country scene in Music City. From having their own mural and hot sauce to being seen on CMT, The Academy of Country Music, Raised Rowdy, and more, The Comancheros are paving their way by marching to the beat of their own drum.

