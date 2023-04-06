The Hails Share Their Ode To Fiona Apple

(Big Hassle) The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of "Fiona." An occult, otherworldly groove, the track evocatively tells the tale of being caught in the orbit of a larger-than-life femme fatale, who seems to single handedly hold life together. Half functioning as a thank you letter and half asking far too much of someone else, the song grasps firmly onto the life raft of Fiona Apple's discography. With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with "Fiona".

The Hails front man Robbie Kingsley explained, "'Fiona' finds us in one of our moodiest grooves. It has a cadence that I don't think a lot of our other songs have. The layers in the chorus are thick but there's a hint of intricacy that can be felt through each lyric, which I love."

He continues, "It was important to me to cast a net of mysticism on top of the song because I was carefully avoiding being trite with the lyrics. The song comes from a time where I just couldn't seem to make sense of life, so using Fiona Apple's music as a grounding mechanism felt comfortable. Plus, the heroic aura from the energy of her music felt like something I should sing about."

Over the next few months, The Hails will be doing a Fun Run of shows, a mix of headline dates and support for The Happy Fits, The Beaches and the moss. Winding their way through the South, Midwest and Northeast, The Hails will be bringing new music and tour-worn favorites to fans.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

April 15 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East* (sold out)

April 16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade*

April 18 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

April 19 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar*

May 11 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room#

May 12 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock#

May 13 - Dallas, TX - Ruins#

May 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Resonant Head

May 16 - Kansas City, KC - Encore at the Uptown Theatre

May 18 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry &

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern &

May 20 - Madison, WI - Memorial Union &

May 22 - Columbus, OH - The Basement &

May 23 - Syracuse, NY - Funk 'n Waffles &

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right &

May 27 - Tallahassee, FL - Cascades Park Amphitheater

* with The Happy Fits

# with The Beaches

& with the moss

