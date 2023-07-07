The Isley Brothers Release New Single 'Last Time'

(WWPR) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees and GRAMMY Award-winners, The Isley Brothers, just released a new single, "Last Time," from their recent album, the critically acclaimed, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The single coincides with the album being available on vinyl and CD on July 7, 2023 in the United States. It will be available on vinyl and CD worldwide on July 21st.

Also, the iconic duo announced the official launch of Ronald Isley's new spirits brand, Ronald Isley Liquid Gold, which features an XO brandy and a vodka. This venture makes Isley and his wife, Kandy Isley, the first African-American spirits wholesalers and importers in the state of Missouri. Isley celebrated the release of the brand with a special appearance at a Taste of Black Spirits on June 30th in Brooklyn, NY. The event showcased Ronald Isley Liquid Gold and other Black-owned spirits companies.

Vinyl and CD copies of Make Me Say It Again Girl, which includes the #1 hit song of the same name featuring Beyoncé, alongside "Last Time" and other infectious tracks, are available at the Isley Brothers official website.

Make Me Say It Again Girl marks the legendary group's thirty-first original studio album. After more than 60 years of creating timeless music that's loved all over the globe, The Isley Brothers show no signs of slowing down.

