The Lone Bellow Announce Fall Tour Celebrating 10th Anniversary Of Debut Album

(MPG) Indie/folk force The Lone Bellow announced today a special series of Fall and Winter tour dates later this year. The shows will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the release of their self-titled debut album as they perform back-to-back dates in the intimate rooms they used to frequent over a decade ago. It'll include stops in Evanston, Madison, Minneapolis, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, and their hometown NYC among others.

"This tour means so much to us celebrating 10 years since our debut record," stated Zach Williams. "Thinking back to meeting Brian at Bar4 open mic on a Tuesday night and the early practice sessions with Kanene, Jason Pipkin, Ben Mars, Brian Griffin, Brian Murphy, and Matt Knapp. Making the record with Charlie Peacock and using Rockwood Music Hall as our studio. There was just this palpable love and energy for this thing, so many beautiful moments. Putting it out was a hard and beautiful thing, but here we are, 12 years later as a band, and we're still making music that we love."

The Lone Bellow made their auspicious debut in 2013 with the self-titled, Charlie Peacock-produced album featuring the breakout singles "Green Eyes and a Heart of Gold" and "Bleeding Out." It would go on to reach #64 on the Billboard 200 as well as #5 on the Folk/Americana Chart, #13 on Alternative Albums, and #19 on Top Rock Albums. It earned widespread critical acclaim from The New York Times, NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, and Paste Magazine among many others. The band also made appearances on NPR's Tiny Desk as well as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and MTV's Big Morning Buzz.

Last fall, The Lone Bellow released their fifth studio album Love Songs for Losers through Dualtone Music Group. Their first self-produced effort as well as their most expansive and eclectic body of work to date, the trio stepped outside the familiar studio setting and recorded over the course of eight weeks at Roy Orbison's former home in Nashville. It featured their latest chart-topping single "Honey," which hit career highs at #4 on Triple A and #2 on Americana Radio. The album earned praise from NPR's World Cafe, Relix, People Magazine, No Depression, PopMatters, and American Songwriter who called it a "stunning record."

Tour Dates:

09/14 - Louisville, KY @ Bourgon & Beyond

09/16 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Deer Valley

09/23 - Goshen, IN @ Goshen College Music Center

09/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

10/12 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/13 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/14 - Columbus, GA @ RushSouth Music Fest

10th Anniversary Tour:

11/02 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

11/03 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE

11/04 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

11/26 - Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

11/27 - Vienna, VA @ The Barns at Wolf Trap

11/29 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

11/30 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

12/01 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

12/02 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/03 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

12/05 - Rochester, NY @ The Theater at Innovation Square

12/06 - Fairfield, CT @ The Warehouse

12/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

12/09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

12/10 - Richmond, VA @ The National

12/15 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

12/16 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

