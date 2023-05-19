The Nadas Premiere New Single 'Other Side Of 45'

(Sideways) Celebrated folk-Americana act and Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, The Nadas have amassed a loyal and dedicated following over the past three decades for their engaging live shows and distinctive 70s-meets-90s sound. Blending twangy, Stones-era "country honk" with raw, alt-rock energy and wistful, folk-leaning melodies, their music is as alive as it is authentic.

Earlier this week, they premiered the new single "Other Side of 45," a "breezy Tom Petty-ish cut that has all the makings of an anthemic single" on Glide Magazine.

"Well, this one is presented as a literal message to the younger generations of musicians who are leaving the garage and hitting the road in a van to play shows and hoping that people will listen," says Jason Walsmith, vocals, guitar + co-founder of The Nadas. "There aren't a lot of bands and musicians at our level that have made it through the trials and tribulations of this chosen profession and are still making music. I guess it is intended to give ourselves a pat on the back while passing the torch."

The single comes ahead of their twelfth studio album produced by Alex Dezen (The Damnwells) and aptly titled Come Along for the Ride, available August 11 on their own Authentic Records.

Formed at Iowa State University in the mid-90s by friends Mike Butterworth and Jason Walsmith, the pair credit their longevity to the connection they've made through their music: "We've always written songs from the heart, and our fans have grown up along with us, learning as we learn, going through similar experiences and facing the same hardships. We've been able to evolve and experiment with our sound over the years, as the circumstances of our lives change," says Butterworth..

Now poised to drop their new, full-length album Come Along for the Ride, The Nadas continue to explore life's twists and turns through their unique brand of compulsively listenable Americana. Down-to-earth, dynamic, and easygoing, Come Along for the Ride is the perfect soundtrack for life as it's happening. Stream the new song below:

