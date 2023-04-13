The Walls Group Perform 'I Need You' On The Jennifer Hudson Show

(2R) The siblings-quartet, The Walls Group, kicked off Easter Weekend like only they could, as they gave a spectacular performance of their new fan-favorite song, "I Need You," on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
Days later, the outstanding and riveting performance still has people talking. The group is celebrating the release of their fourth studio album, "Four Walls", which is globally available now, via the My Block Inc./SRG-ILS Group label imprint.
"I Need You" was written by Ahjah Walls, Darrel Walls, Eric Dawkins and Warryn Campbell and produced by Warryn Campbell for My Block Inc., and Eric Dawkins for Pencredible Productions LLC.
"I Need You, was inspired by the fact that we need God no matter what. It does not matter where we've been, where we go, or what we've seen. We've collectively come to know that we need God in all things. He makes the difference in our stories, and we know that apart from Him, we can do nothing but fail," mentions The Walls Group.
