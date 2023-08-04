.

Tiesto Remixes Becky Hill's 'Disconnect'

08-04-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Becky Hill News Single art August 04, 2023
Single art

(Capitol) Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill releases the hypnotic Tiesto remix of "Disconnect," her blistering collaboration with Chase & Status. Trading in the moody atmospherics of the drum 'n' bass original for a pulse-pounding, revved-up rendition, Tiësto takes the enthralling anthem to a whole new level.

"I ain't gonna lie to you, life's been f***in life-ing," the powerhouse vocalist belts over the Dutch producer's throbbing percussion on the remix. "And I need a night or two to get me unwinding." Swapping out fuzzed-out synths for frenetic house beats that leap from the speakers, Tiësto's overhaul is a shot of adrenaline that doesn't quit. Hill referred to the original version of "Disconnect" as "a true dance floor record that tows the line between the rave and the radio" - and that description is equally applicable to the remix.

The dizzying banger comes on the heels of "Side Effects," Hill's collaboration with Lewis Thompson, which has amassed over 20 million combined global streams to date and more than 49 million combined worldwide views on TikTok. The song also cracked the top 20 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and the UK's Official Dance Singles Chart.

Related Stories
Tiesto Remixes Becky Hill's 'Disconnect'

More Becky Hill News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more

Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke- Motley Crue Celebrating 'Shout At The Devil' With YEAR OF THE DEVIL Collection- more

Reviews

Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report

Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago

RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

Latest News

Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang

King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates

Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video

Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'

Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'

Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video

Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour

New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'