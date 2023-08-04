Tiesto Remixes Becky Hill's 'Disconnect'

Single art

(Capitol) Two-time BRIT Award winner Becky Hill releases the hypnotic Tiesto remix of "Disconnect," her blistering collaboration with Chase & Status. Trading in the moody atmospherics of the drum 'n' bass original for a pulse-pounding, revved-up rendition, Tiësto takes the enthralling anthem to a whole new level.

"I ain't gonna lie to you, life's been f***in life-ing," the powerhouse vocalist belts over the Dutch producer's throbbing percussion on the remix. "And I need a night or two to get me unwinding." Swapping out fuzzed-out synths for frenetic house beats that leap from the speakers, Tiësto's overhaul is a shot of adrenaline that doesn't quit. Hill referred to the original version of "Disconnect" as "a true dance floor record that tows the line between the rave and the radio" - and that description is equally applicable to the remix.

The dizzying banger comes on the heels of "Side Effects," Hill's collaboration with Lewis Thompson, which has amassed over 20 million combined global streams to date and more than 49 million combined worldwide views on TikTok. The song also cracked the top 20 of Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs tally and the UK's Official Dance Singles Chart.

