Tove Lo Releases Dirt Femme (Stripped)

Cover art

(High Rise) Tove Lo returns today with 'DIRT FEMME (Stripped)', a new 7-track EP featuring raw and emotionally stripped back versions of tracks from her critically acclaimed fifth studio album, DIRT FEMME.

The new EP includes fan favorites like 'No One Dies From Love,' 'Suburbia,' 'Pineapple Slice,' and 'Grapefruit,' plus a vulnerable new version of her latest release, 'Borderline.'

Speaking about the EP, Tove Lo reveals, "You've asked me for an acoustic album so I thought... why shouldn't I give you what you want?? These are all emotional one takes recorded all over the world... at soundcheck, at home or elsewhere. #DirtFemme (Stripped) is out now. Thank you to everyone who made these possible." Stream it here.

