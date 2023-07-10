Tycho Begins Next Chapter With New Song And Video

(BHM) 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated electronic artist Tycho begins a fresh sonic chapter with today's release of the driving new single, "Time To Run," available now via Ninja Tune/Mom + Pop Music. A deeply personal official music video, directed by filmmaker Patrick Elmore, premieres today on YouTube.

Powered by glowing pops of synth, a jagged guitar motif (courtesy of longtime Tycho guitarist Zac Brown), and vivid, energetic beats, "Time To Run" sees Tycho mastermind Scott Hansen returning to his signature instrumental approach following a series of vocal experiments including 2019's GRAMMY Award-nominated fifth album, WEATHER. The track - which heralds a much-anticipated new project from Tycho - sees Hansen collaborating with Kaelin Ellis on drums, alongside mixing with Grizzly Bear's Chris Taylor and teaming with GRAMMY Award-winner Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, The Weeknd) on mastering duties.

"Music has always served as a kind of meditation for me, long before I started creating it," says Hansen. "As a competitive runner throughout my early life, I would play back loops of songs in my head to cope with the stress of races, focusing on rhythmic elements to help pace myself and stay calm. There is a unique form of clarity that I have found through the meditative practice of running, it is a fundamentally human experience, and when I feel the deepest connection between the mind, body, and nature. 'Time To Run' is my attempt to translate these ideas into music. My goal was to approach the composition from a new angle and let the rhythmic elements take the lead. I cast the melodic elements that have come to define the Tycho sound in a new light by juxtaposing them against a new foundation that takes cues from funk music."

"Time To Run' is exactly what I imagined process-wise," says Zac Brown. "Scott took the initial guitar idea, which was a prettier and subdued vibe, sped it up and gave the guitars a sample-based treatment, which along with adding a staccato synth bass made the track super funky and bouncy."

"The video for 'Time To Run' is autobiographical based around a cross-country meet I ran in," Hansen adds. "Cross-country races can be a very solitary pursuit; spectators, coaches, and officials are all there at the starting area but once the race begins you disappear into the woods where it's just you against the other runners, carrying all the of expectations of the outside world. The intense pressure and overwhelming physical stress of the moment can make you want to just keep running and never look back. This story is about letting go of the expectations of others and finding your own peace and fulfillment.

Tycho will celebrate "Time To Run" and more new music to come with a major festival event, Tycho Presents Golden States, set for Saturday, July 15 at Napa, CA's Oxbow Riverstage. The first-ever destination music festival personally curated by Hansen, the one-day event will see a special set from Tycho featuring classic tracks from their acclaimed discography along with never-before-heard music from their forthcoming album. The all-star lineup further includes Channel Tres, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Buscabulla, Washed Out (performing a DJ set), Brijean, and Kaelin Ellis.

"I had so much fun curating events at Brooklyn Mirage in 2021 and in Denver, at Colorfield in 2022 that I wanted to take those concepts further with artists we respect and admire," says Hansen. "Golden States is the next evolution of that vision and excited to be doing it close to home in the San Francisco Bay Area. Some moments serve as high water marks by which all others are measured. We celebrate these Golden States and seek to recapture them."

