Tyler Posey 'Runnin' With New Single

05-05-2023

Tyler Posey Single art
Single art

(Big Picture Media) Tyler Posey has shared his newest single "Runnin'" off of his upcoming album UNRAVEL, out May 26. Utilizing the sounds of the Pacific Ocean, "Runnin'" showcases a more chilled-out, laid-back side of Tyler that has yet to be seen in his previously released music.

On the new track, Tyler shares, "Runnin'' is dope. We [Tyler, co-producer Matt Malpass] recorded it in Hawaii. The waves you hear in the intro are the actual waves we recorded from our Airbnb, whose backyard was the Pacific Ocean. It was the first song we wrote that was a real deviation from pop punk for this album. I'm proud to say we did that deviation justice. I hope you enjoy and feel the sand on your feet and the mist from the breaking waves on your face."

Earlier this week, Tyler announced a release show for his upcoming album UNRAVEL, taking place on June 10 at Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA with special guests Phem and World's First Cinema.

