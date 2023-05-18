$uicideboy$ Announce US Arena And Amphitheater Grey Day Tour

Tour poster

(Big Hassle) G59 Record$ and New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ have announced their annual Grey Day Tour for 2023, which will include over 40 shows across the country.

The tour starts on August 25th at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL and will feature performances at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, and wrap at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

Support acts will include Ghostemane, City Morgue, Freddie Dredd (on select dates), Sematary and Ramirez. Ticket pre-sales will start on May 18th at 10am local time with the general on-sale happening on May 19th at 10am local time.

This month, the $uicideboy$ are releasing the Yin Yang Tapes, their 4-part conceptual EP series. Each Friday in May, a new 4-song EP named after one of the four seasons (spring, summer, fall and winter) will be unveiled. Notably, the Yin Yang Tapes feature guest appearances from Ghostemane ("Bloody 98") and Freddie Dredd ("Provolone & Heroin"), marking the first time non-G59 artists have appeared on a $uicideboy$ track in over three years. Tracks from the EPs including "Hot Razer," "Realism VS Idealism," and "Bloody 98" have landed on Spotify's Top 10 US Song Chart.

Accompanying the music releases is a Japan-inspired animated video series by Tristan Zammit, who has previously worked with Metallica, XXXTentacion, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, and others. The visuals serve as music videos featuring Wetto and Blanco, $uicideboy$-inspired characters existing in a macabre occultist reality set in a barren and abandoned post apocalyptic New Orleans. The first animated music video, entitled "Hot Razor," is below.

$uicideboy$ are among the Top 100 highest-streaming artists of all time, according to ChartMasters. Their most-streamed track on Spotify has amassed over 500 million streams, while their two top-performing albums, I Want To Die In New Orleans and My Liver Will Handle What My Heart Can't, have accumulated over 1.2 billion streams on the platform. These new tour dates come after a highly successful Grey Day Tour in 2022 took the group to arenas and amphitheaters across the US and Europe, followed by their first appearance as a top-billed act at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival.

2023 TOUR DATES:

8/25 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

8/26 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

8/27 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

8/29 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

8/30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

9/1 - New Orleans - Smoothie King Center

9/3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

9/5 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

9/6 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

9/8 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

9/9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

9/12 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

9/13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*

9/15 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

9/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9/17 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

9/19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

9/24 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

9/27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

9/29 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

9/30 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

10/1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

10/3 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center*

10/4 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center*

10/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Phoenix Raceway*

10/7 - Las Vegas, NV - Thomas & Mack Center*

10/8 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego*

10/11 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum*

10/13 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*

10/14 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center*

10/16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Center*

10/18 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

10/20 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena*

10/21 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center*

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*

10/25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center*

10/27 - Albuquerque, NM - Tingley Coliseum*

10/30 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

*with Freddie Dredd

YIN YANG TAPES TRACKLIST:

Spring Season (1989-1990) - Available Now

1. Spring Season Intro

2. Hot Razor

3. Realism VS Idealism

4. Château Gris

Summer Season (1989-1990) - Available Now

1. Summer Season Intro

2. 5 'N The Mornin'

3. Starry 9

4. Bloody 98 (Feat. Ghostemane)

Fall Season (1989-1999) - Available May 19th

1. Fall Season Intro

2. whatwhat

3. Every Dog Has His Day

4. Provolone & Heroin (Feat. Freddie Dredd)

Winter Season (1989-1990) - Available May 26th

1. Winter Season Intro

2. Bossier City Kidnap Victims

3. Didn't They Give You Percocet?

4. I Deleted Facebook a Long Time Ago

