Vanilla Ice Leads I Love the '90s Tour Lineup

Tour poster

(Rogers & Cowan) Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) announces the seventh summer "I Love the '90s Tour," headlined by Vanilla Ice, and featuring top hitmakers of the 90's decade including Treach of Naughty By Nature, Tone Loc, Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, Rob Base, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Young MC, Blackstreet, Kid N Play, Montell Jordan, Sugarhill Gang, DJ Jazzy Jeff, C+C Music Factory Featuring Freedom Williams, Tag Team, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool, and Young MC. The 24-city U.S. and Canadian tour will include a rotating lineup, kicking off at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, CT on May 13. All U.S. dates will be presented by SiriusXM's '90s on 9.

"I Love The '90s Tour," this year's arena-sized dance party, will bring the era's biggest stars to such cities as Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more, where fans can expect to hear such mega-hits as "Ice, Ice Baby," "O.P.P," "I Wanna Sex You Up," "Funky Cold Medina," "It Takes Two," "I Swear," and "This Is How We Do It." Since the tour's inception, the ongoing, revolving lineup of '90s icons performing the era's biggest hits has sold millions of tickets, selling out amphitheaters and arenas nationwide.

Says Jeff Epstein of Universal Attractions Agency (UAA), also co-owner and co-architect of the tour, "We started this seven years ago, and the fans just want more and more. We are happy to deliver! Thank you to all of the promoters who keep presenting the tour and all the fans who continue to support it!"

The blockbuster throwback tour originally launched in 2016, and was "an instant hit," according to Rolling Stone. With more than 325 tour dates since its launch, it continues to be a fan favorite time and time again, landing it on Pollstar's "Top-Grossing Tours" list ahead of some of today's biggest acts, in its inaugural tour. Says E! Online, "Whether you are a '90s kid that wants to relive the music of your youth or a music junkie that wants to experience the iconic era, this ... immersive dance party is the perfect event for you."



"I LOVE THE 90'S" - 2023 TOUR DATES (check local listings for artist lineups):

5/13/23 Mohegan Sun Uncasville, CT

5/26/23 SOAK Pool at Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas, NV

5/27/23 Los Angeles County Fair Pomona, CA

6/2/23 The Mill Terre Haute, IN

6/2/23 The Grand Casino Hinckley Hinckley, MN

6/3/23 The Grand Casino Hinckley Hinckley, MN

6/10/23 Fraze Pavilion Kettering, OH

6/16/23 Abbotsford Centre Abbotsford, ON

6/17/23 Seven Feathers Casino Cayonville, OR

6/24/23 Mari Showroom Marksville, LA

7/6/23 The Cove at River Spirit Casino Tulsa, OK

7/7/23 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX

7/8/23 Concrete Street Amphitheatre, Pavilion Stage Corpus Christi, TX

7/15/23 Plymouth Motor Speedway Plymouth, IN

7/21/23 Ocean Casino Atlantic City, NJ

7/22/23 Delaware State Fair Harrington, DE

7/25/23 Explore Edmonton, K-Days Main Stage Edmonton, Canada

7/28/23 Grey Eagle Event Center Calgary, ON

7/29/23 Medicine Hat Exhibit Center Medicine Hat, ON

8/4/23 Liberty Bank Amphitheater Alton, IL

8/12/23 Emerald Queen Casino Tacoma, WA

8/25/23 Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL

8/31/23 Oregon State Fair Salem, OR

9/23/23 Bloomsburg Fair Bloomsburg, PA

